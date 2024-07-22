Mumbai: Boyfriend Defames Girlfriend by Sending Private Intimate Videos to Her Family, Police Launch Manhunt

A case has come to light where a boyfriend defamed his girlfriend by sending private videos and photos of their intimate relations to her mother and relatives. The accused boyfriend is Tauheef Jameer Sharif, a resident of Mysore, Karnataka. The police told that a case has been registered against him under molestation and IT sections, and the investigation of these crimes is ongoing.

According to a complaint filed with the Azad Maidan police, the 20-year-old complainant has been living in the Chandanwadi area of Marine Drive for the past two years. Her grandmother and uncle live with her. The concerned family originally hails from Mysore, Karnataka, and her parents reside there. Tauheef, who lives in the same area, was an acquaintance of hers, and they were in a relationship. However, her parents were against their relationship, so they sent the girl to Mumbai for further education, and she is currently studying at a college in South Mumbai. Alongside her studies, she is also taking an air hostess course.

In January 2024, she consented to have a physical relationship with Tauheef, who then took explicit videos and photos of them on his mobile phone. On June 19, 2024, when the victim was returning home from her classes in Andheri, Tauheef arrived and tried to argue with her. He doubted her character and beat her badly before fleeing.

After being assaulted by Tauheef, the victim informed her uncle over the phone, and they filed a complaint against Tauheef with the Azad Maidan police.

A police officer stated that Tauheef and the victim had a conversation about marriage two days prior, but she refused to marry him. Subsequently, Tauheef sent videos and photos of their intimate relations to her mother and uncle, attempting to defame her on social media. Her parents were shocked after seeing the videos and photos. When they questioned the victim about the incident, she admitted to having a physical relationship with him. However, she stated that Tauheef tried to defame her by making their private videos and photos viral on social media.

Therefore, the victim filed a complaint against Tauheef with the Azad Maidan police. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against him under sections 75 (1), (3), 77, subsection 66 (E), 67, 67 (A) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita ( BNS) and the IT Act. Tauheef is absconding, and the police have launched a special operation to arrest him. The police stated that a team from Azad Maidan police has been sent to Karnataka, as it is likely that he has fled there.