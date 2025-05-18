Mumbai Builder Among 51 Booked for Breaking Into Businessman's Office, Looting ₹61 Lakh

A prominent real estate developer and 50 associates have been booked for allegedly breaking into the office of a businessman in the Mahim area and demanding money, a police official from Mahim police station confirmed on Sunday. The incident, which reportedly occurred in February, came to light after a complaint was filed by businessman Tarik Chunawala, the owner of Hotel Al-Lazeez and Bright Guest House near the Mahim Dargah. According to Chunawala, the accused, including builder Waseem Khandwani, forcibly entered his office, looted valuables worth ₹61.68 lakh, and demanded an additional ₹10 lakh.

Following an initial investigation, including scrutiny of CCTV footage, an FIR was registered recently. Police have invoked multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including house trespass and housebreaking, extortion, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, and other related offences. The case is under further investigation, and no arrests have been confirmed as yet.