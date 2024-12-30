Mumbai: Builder and Associate Arrested with MD Drugs Worth ₹2.7 Lakh

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested Riaz Shah (49), a builder from Kurla, with 27 grams of MD drugs. Alongside him, his associate Hasan Ali Mansuri (50) has also been apprehended. The seized MD drugs have an estimated market value of ₹2.70 lakh.

According to information from the BKC police station, the arrests took place on the night of December 26 at around 8 PM. A patrolling team noticed two individuals on a scooter behaving suspiciously. Acting on their instincts, the police stopped the duo, who identified themselves as Riaz Shah and Hasan Ali Mansuri.

Upon searching the scooter, the police discovered an envelope in the vehicle’s compartment. Inside the envelope was a white powder, which the suspects later admitted was MD drugs. Following this, both individuals were taken into custody.