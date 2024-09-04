Mumbai Building Collapse: Infant Dies, Woman Injured as Part of Two-Story Residential Building Collapses in Chembur
By Amit Srivastava | Published: September 4, 2024 10:10 PM2024-09-04T22:10:30+5:302024-09-04T22:14:34+5:30
A one-and-a-half-year-old infant died and a woman was injured after a part of a two-story residential building collapsed on ...
A one-and-a-half-year-old infant died and a woman was injured after a part of a two-story residential building collapsed on Wednesday evening in Saraswati Gully, Ekata Mitra Mandal, Chembur. The injured woman, Kavita Salve, 35, is receiving treatment at the Outpatient Department of Rajawadi Hospital.
According to the BMC, the collapse occurred around 7:29 p.m. on September 4, 2024. The incident was caused by a loosened steel channel, which led to the failure of the ground-plus-one structure.
The tragic incident resulted in the death of Khushi Salve, a 1.5-year-old girl, who was brought to the hospital already deceased. Both the BMC and the police have initiated investigations into the incident. Further details are awaited.Open in app