Mumbai Building Collapse: Old Building Housing Post Office Collapses in Madanpura; Watch

An old building collapsed in Madanpura area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, August 4. According to the information, a structurally weak building also housed of a local post office. The incident shocked residents of highly populated area in the city.

Visuals shared on social media platform X shows chaos among people and debris of collapsed building in the area. Local people and rescue team were seen in the video at the site of collapse.

Local emergency services, including Fire brigade personnel and police officers reached at the spot, and launched search and rescue operation. As of now, no reports of casualties or injuries in the following incident. Further details are awaited.

Developing story.