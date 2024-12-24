Mumbai: Building Contractor Abducted Over Financial Dispute in Dongri; ₹25 Lakh Ransom Demanded, Two Arrested

A shocking case of abduction and extortion has come to light in the Dongri area, where a building contractor was kidnapped, and a ransom of ₹25 lakh was demanded for his release. The Dongri Police have arrested two suspects, Abdul Aziz Jahirisha Syed and Hanif Saifur Rehman Khan, in connection with the case. Following their arrest, a local court has remanded them to police custody. Investigations have revealed the involvement of other individuals in the crime, and a special operation has been launched to apprehend them. Meanwhile, the abducted businessman has been safely rescued.

The victim is a 45-year-old building contractor and a resident of the Dongri area. He resides with his family at Nishanpada Cross Lane. Abdul Aziz Syed, who is also associated with the same business, had prior financial dealings with the victim. A significant amount of money was reportedly owed to Abdul Aziz, leading to a prolonged dispute between the two. The disagreement escalated in recent days, culminating in the kidnapping plot orchestrated by Abdul Aziz and his associates.

On Sunday night, Sajid, Wadala, and Mohsin, along with others, confronted the victim near Kashmiri Building on Nishanpada Cross Road. Following a heated argument, the group physically assaulted him and forcibly took him on a scooter to Sewree. He was confined in a room near the iconic Dagdi Masjid, where he was subjected to further beatings. The kidnappers demanded ₹25 lakh from him, threatening to kill him if the amount was not paid.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Dongri Police launched a search operation. A special team tracked down the victim to a location in Sewree and successfully rescued him. Abdul Aziz Syed and Hanif Saifur Rehman Khan were apprehended during the operation.

Investigations confirmed that the abduction was motivated by financial disputes. The police have filed charges against the accused under sections for kidnapping, extortion, and issuing life threats. Both suspects were produced before the court on Monday afternoon, where they were remanded to police custody.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other individuals involved in the crime. The Dongri Police have assured that strict action will be taken against all those responsible.