Mumbai Building Fire: Three Injured After Jumping from Second Floor to Escape Flames

In the early hours of Friday, a fire broke out in a flat at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi, Girgaon, South Mumbai, injuring three men who jumped from the second floor to escape the blaze. The incident occurred around 3:20 AM and was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit.

As the fire engulfed their room, Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19), and Uppal Mandal (26) made the risky decision to leap from the second floor. They were rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment and were later released after receiving initial care. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, sources said an electrical short circuit was a possible factor. Speaking to The Indian Express, a BMC official said the victims had sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital. No other injuries were reported in the fire, the official added.