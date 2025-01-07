Mumbai: Burglar Kisses Woman After Finding Nothing Valuable to Steal, Arrested in Malad

Mumbai's Malad area witnessed a strange incident that has left people both amused and outraged. A burglar entered a house in the Kurar area of Malad intending to steal but ended up fleeing after kissing the woman living there, as he couldn’t find anything valuable. Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at Kurar Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The incident occurred on January 3, when a 38-year-old woman was alone at her residence in Kurar. According to the complaint, the burglar locked the door from inside after entering the house and threatened the woman to hand over cash, valuables, or her ATM card. However, when the woman informed him that there were no valuables in the house, the burglar unexpectedly kissed her and fled the scene.

Speaking on the matter, the police said, “We have arrested the accused under charges of molestation and attempted robbery. The man lives in the same area as the victim, along with his family, and is currently unemployed. He does not have any prior criminal record.”

The bizarre act of the burglar caught the woman completely off guard, and she immediately reported the matter to the police. The investigation into the case is ongoing.