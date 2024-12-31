Mumbai: Burqa-Clad Man Attempts Robbery at Businessman's Home in Mazgaon, Foiled by Brave Woman

A shocking incident unfolded in Mazgaon, where a burqa-clad man broke into a businessman's house and pointed a gun at a 14-year-old girl, demanding valuables. However, the complainant, a courageous woman, snatched the gun from his hand and helped nab the accused. Police later revealed that the man, employed in the same building, had used a toy gun in his attempt to rob the family.

The incident took place on the 10th floor of an apartment in Mazgaon, where businessman Umar Shamsi lives with his family. On Monday evening, Shamsi's wife Sumaira and their daughter Rida were at home when the accused entered the house wearing a burqa.He approached Rida and pointed a gun at her head, demanding jewelry and mobile phones.

Initially, Sumaira thought it was a prank. However, upon realizing the intruder was a man disguised in a burqa, she became alarmed but maintained her composure. Displaying quick thinking, she claimed the jewelry was in another room and approached the man under the pretense of retrieving them. As the accused was momentarily distracted, Sumaira seized the opportunity to snatch the gun from his hand.

Panicking, the intruder then claimed he was carrying a bomb, but Sumaira raised an alarm. Her screams drew the attention of neighbors, who rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend the accused as he attempted to flee. When his disguise was removed, the man was identified as Taurikul Shaudul Dalal (30), an employee working on the 11th floor of the same building.

Police were alerted, and the accused was taken into custody. Investigations revealed that he had used a toy gun in the botched robbery attempt. Based on Sumaira’s complaint, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested.

Authorities praised Sumaira’s presence of mind and courage, which prevented the incident from escalating into a tragedy.