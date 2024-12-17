Mumbai: Bus Driver Caught Drunk Driving with 40 School Children on Board Near Andheri

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 17, 2024): A serious case of negligence involving a bus driver has come to light in the Andheri area. The incident follows a recent tragedy near Kurla railway station. In that incident, a BEST bus ran over more than 50 people. Eight people lost their lives in that accident.

Now, a new incident has come to light. A private bus carrying school children for a picnic was stopped by traffic police on Andheri-Kurla Road near the western express highway. The traffic police became suspicious and stopped the bus under the Andheri flyover. During the inspection, they found that both the bus driver and the cleaner were under the influence of alcohol. Their intoxication was so severe that they had difficulty sitting properly on their seats. The condition of the driver and cleaner was not noticed by the school children or the teacher inside the bus.

Due to the quick action of the Sahar traffic police, a major accident was avoided. The driver and the cleaner were taken into custody for further investigation.

The bus belonged to Yogiraj Shree Krishna School located in Sakinaka. Around 40 students and a teacher were on their way for a picnic when the bus was stopped. The school principal and parents were called in after the incident. Legal action is being taken against the driver and the cleaner. The quick response and alertness of the Sahar traffic police helped prevent a potential disaster.