Mumbai: Businessman Defrauded of Rs 2.61 Crores in Andheri Film Production Scam; Three Accused Under Investigation

A fraud case has emerged involving a 52-year-old businessman from Andheri, who was deceived out of Rs 2.61 crores intended for film production. The MIDC police have filed a fraud case against three individuals, including two women, and have launched an investigation. The accused Neelima Sukrampal Sharma, Rohit Sharma, and Anisha Sukrampal Sharma are alleged to have attempted to destroy contract documents in an effort to eliminate evidence.

Brahmadev Ramgobind Singh, a businessman residing in the Andheri area, owns a company called Grace Chambers located on Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri. Neelima Sharma secured a job for Anisha Sharma in his company. Neelima instructed Anisha to extract financial information from the company. After obtaining this information, Neelima and Rohit Sharma met with Brahmadev Singh at his office and stated that they were producing a film titled 'Rajyabhishek' with Neelima and needed financial assistance, convincing him to invest in their film. They promised 50 percent royalty from the film's profits, gaining the complainant's trust. Finding the offer appealing, the complainant decided to invest Rs 3.50 crores in their film production. According to the plan, a deal was made between them. Following this agreement, he transferred Rs 2.61 crores to the bank accounts of Neelima Sharma and Rohit Sharma.

A few days later, the accused seized all contract documents from him. They forged documents to cancel the contract with fake signatures. All pages, except the first and last pages of the agreement, were deliberately altered. In this manner, they destroyed the original contract evidence and committed fraud by embezzling Rs 2.61 crores meant for film production. Realizing this, Brahmadev Singh filed a complaint with the MIDC police.

After verifying the complaint, two days ago, a case was registered against Neelima Sharma, Rohit Sharma, and Anisha Sharma under sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 471, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The police stated that the investigation of these crimes is ongoing, and summonses will be issued for the three accused to appear for questioning.