Mumbai: "Businessman Demands Narco Test for Former DGP Sanjay Pandey Amidst Corruption Allegations"

Three days ago in Thane city, a case was filed against former state police DGP Sanjay Pandey, two other police officers, a lawyer, and a total of seven people. The complainant, Sanjay Poonamiya, held a press conference and announced that he possesses a pen drive containing a sting operation recording of the then ACP Sardar Patil. This recording was made by another government officer. Poonamiya stated that since the case is with the CBI, he is not disclosing the name of the officer who conducted the sting operation.

Poonamiya further revealed that former state police DGP Sanjay Pandey pressured him to implicate former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. When Poonamiya refused to comply with DGP Pandey’s demands, false cases were registered against him. He claimed that his brother was extorted for lakhs of rupees. Along with Pandey, retired ACP Sardar Patil, PI Manohar Patil, Advocate Shekhar Jagtap, businessmen Shyamsunder Agarwal, Shubham Agarwal, and Sharad Agarwal were also involved in the entire matter.

Based on the complaint lodged by businessman Sanjay Poonamiya, the police have registered a case against all the accused under various sections of the IPC 1860, including Sections 166(A), 120(B), 170, 193, 195, 199, 203, 205, 209, 352, 355, 384, 389, 465, 466, 471, and 506.

In this matter, former DGP Sanjay Pandey raised the question that why this issue is being raised suddenly after three years.He also questioned the relevance of filing an FIR in Thane when the entire matter pertains to Mumbai. He concluded that the case will now be settled in court.

Poonamiya also mentioned that a fake case was registered against him through his former business partner, Shyamsunder Agarwal, who has connections with underworld figures Chhota Shakeel, Iqbal Kaskar, and Subhash Singh Thakur.

