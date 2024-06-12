Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 1.57 Crore in Fake New Zealand Travel and Investment Scheme, Case Registered

The Malad police have filed a case against Tejas Mahendra Shah for allegedly swindling businessman Vijay Kumar Devchand Jain of Rs 1.57 crore. Shah lured Jain with promises of a free New Zealand tour and an investment opportunity.

According to information provided by the Malad police, the complainant Vijay Kumar Jain was duped between April 11, 2023, and June 10, 2024. The accused, Tejas Shah, introduced himself to Jain and offered a free trip to New Zealand along with an investment offer. He took Rs 7 lakh in cash but did not book the trip or fulfill any promises.

Tejas Shah told Jain that he needed Rs 1.50 crore for his holiday company's tour business and promised to return the money within three months. Shah also promised to give Rs 23 lakh as interest in return for Jain's help.

However, after taking money from Jain, Tejas Shah gave him some cheques, all of which bounced. Apart from the New Zealand trip, Jain filed a case of fraud amounting to Rs 1.57 crore against Tejas Shah at the Malad police station.

Tejas Shah, the owner of Purva Tours and Travels, resides in Mira Road. In May 2022, the complainant Jain traveled to Ladakh with him, and due to their good acquaintance, he trusted him. Taking advantage of this trust, Tejas Shah defrauded businessman Jain of Rs 1.57 crore.