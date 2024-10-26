Mumbai Businessman Duped of Rs 26 Lakh in New Car Scam

In a shocking case of fraud reported in Mumbai’s Malad area, a businessman was allegedly cheated of Rs 26 lakh by a man who promised him a new car. The Malad police have registered a case of fraud against the accused, identified as Tarun Singh, and are actively searching for him.

According to information from the Malad police, the complainant, 34-year-old Mitesh Paras Jain, filed the complaint on October 26. Jain reportedly wanted to purchase a new Innova Hycross car. When he inquired at a nearby showroom, he was informed that there was a waiting period of 1-2 years for the car. Acting on a friend’s recommendation, Jain approached Tarun Singh, who assured him of a faster delivery.

On Singh’s request, Jain initially transferred Rs 14 lakh to Singh’s bank account as an advance. Singh had promised to deliver the vehicle within a month. When the month passed, Jain reached out to Singh, who claimed that the car was ready and requested the remaining amount. Trusting Singh, Jain transferred an additional Rs 15 lakh to his account.

However, even after transferring the entire amount, Jain did not receive the car. Singh allegedly continued to delay the delivery, citing various excuses. When Jain demanded a refund, Singh returned only Rs 3 lakh and kept postponing the remaining payment.

Following this, Jain lodged a complaint at the Malad police station under IPC Sections 406, 409, 419, and 420. The police are currently investigating the case and actively searching for the accused.

