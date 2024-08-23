Mumbai: Businessman Duped of ₹20 Crore in Kalbadevi; Pune Residents Booked for Fraud

A case of fraud involving nearly 20 crores has come to light in the Kalbadevi area in Mumbai, where a businessman was deceived with promises of investment returns. The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have registered a case of fraud against two individuals from Pune. The investigation revealed that the complainant, a businessman, had given money to these two individuals for business purposes, lured by the promise of good returns.

According to the police, the two accused are Dilip Dhore and Sharad Dhore, both residents of Shivaji Nagar in Pune.

As per the information received from LT Marg Police, the 52-year-old complainant, Mohammad Yusuf Suleman Ansari, resides in the JJ Marg area and is in the business of spare parts for old bikes. He met Dilip and Sharad Dhore nine years ago. The two earned his trust and offered him an opportunity to invest in their business, promising good returns on the investment. A meeting regarding this matter was held at Bawarchi Hotel, located on LT Marg, where they discussed the business in detail. Trusting them, he paid approximately Rs 20 crores between April 2005 and July 2016. However, the money was not returned within the agreed-upon timeframe. When questioned, the accused kept giving various excuses to delay repayment. As he became dissatisfied with the transaction, he demanded the return of his invested amount, but the accused did not return the money.

For the past eight years, he has been continuously pursuing them in the hope of getting his payment. However, when it became apparent that there was no possibility of recovering the money, he finally reported the incident to the LT Marg Police. After investigating the complaint, the police have registered a case against Sharad Dhore and Dilip Dhore under sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer mentioned that a team would soon visit Pune to investigate the matter further.