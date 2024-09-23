Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs.32 Lakhs in Loan Fraud Case

The Marine Drive Police in Mumbai have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly duping a Pune-based businessman under the pretense of securing a loan. The accused, identified as Kalyan Sargude, Vijay Kumar, and Rafiq Bhatia, are accused of defrauding the businessman of ₹32 lakh.

According to an official from Marine Drive Police Station, the accused promised the victim, a businessman, assistance in securing a substantial loan but instead swindled him of lakhs. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the three accused.

Further investigations revealed that the businessman was introduced to the accused through a mason working at his residence. The businessman required a loan of ₹1 crore, and the mason suggested that he knew individuals who could facilitate the loan process. Trusting this lead, the businessman contacted the trio.

The accused initially demanded ₹25 lakh as a processing fee for securing the loan, which the businessman paid. Following this, they requested an additional ₹7 lakh for further processing, which was also handed over. However, after receiving the money, the accused switched off their phones, making further contact impossible.

Realizing he had been deceived, the businessman lodged a formal complaint with the Marine Drive Police. Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul confirmed the registration of the case and said that efforts to track down the accused are ongoing. The police are also interrogating the mason through whom the businessman met the accused.