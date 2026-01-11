Mumbai: Businessman’s Death at Andheri Temple Raises Questions, No Suicide Note Found

A 45-year-old garment trader allegedly died by suicide in Andheri East on Thursday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide, although the exact motive remains unclear. The incident reportedly took place at a temple premises, where the man is believed to have taken the extreme step. Following the discovery, the Sakinaka police registered an Accidental Death Report and initiated standard procedures. The deceased has been identified as Harish Kukreja. Police officials stated that further inquiry is ongoing to understand the events leading up to the tragic incident and to rule out any foul play.

According to police officials, Harish Kukreja was residing in the Four Bungalows area of Andheri West and originally hailed from Nashik. On Thursday morning, at around 8 am, he reached the Sakinaka area, which he frequently visited to offer prayers at a Jain temple. Investigators said the upper floor of the temple, which is currently under construction, is where he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself. The incident came to light after temple visitors noticed something unusual and alerted authorities. Police personnel soon reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation at the site.

Police officials confirmed that no suicide note was recovered either from Kukreja’s person or from his residence, making it difficult to determine the reason behind the act. Sources associated with the investigation revealed that Kukreja had been living separately from his wife and two children for some time. However, police clarified that no direct link has yet been established between his personal life and the incident. Statements from family members and acquaintances are being recorded as part of the ongoing probe to gather more clarity on the circumstances that led to his death.