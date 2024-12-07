Mumbai: Businessman’s Son Booked for Rash Driving After Porsche Crashes Into Parked Bikes

Mumbai’s Bandra Police have registered a case of rash driving against Dhruv Nalin Gupta, the 19-year-old son of a prominent businessman. According to police, the incident occurred around 2:40 am on Saturday when Dhruv was driving a Porsche near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk in Bandra West. The car allegedly veered onto the pavement and crashed into several parked motorcycles, damaging five of them.

A police official confirmed that while there were no injuries reported, a case has been filed against Dhruv Nalin Gupta under rash driving charges. A notice has also been issued to him.

The police are investigating whether Dhruv was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Blood samples have been sent for testing, and further inquiries are ongoing.

According to authorities, Dhruv is the son of a major infrastructure entrepreneur. At the time of the accident, five individuals, including four men and one woman, were inside the car.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the high-speed car suddenly crashing into parked bikes before mounting the pavement. Local residents rushed to the scene after the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, including whether it was caused by negligence or intoxication. Further details are awaited.