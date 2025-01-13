Mumbai: Byculla Police Crack Down on Fake Currency Racket; Four Arrested, ₹1 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized (Watch Video)

In a significant breakthrough, the Byculla Police in Mumbai busted a gang involved in printing and distributing counterfeit Indian currency. Acting on a credible tip-off, a special police team conducted a targeted operation in the Byculla area, leading to the arrest of three individuals red-handed with counterfeit ₹500 notes.

Further investigations revealed the involvement of a fourth suspect, who was apprehended later. In total, 200 fake currency notes, amounting to ₹1 lakh, were seized from the gang. These meticulously crafted notes were intended to be circulated in the market, posing a threat to the city's economy.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the gang was operating a sophisticated setup to print and distribute the fake notes. Authorities are now probing deeper to identify the source of the materials used for counterfeiting and to dismantle the wider network. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and report any suspicious transactions to the police to combat the menace of counterfeit currency.