Mumbai CA Dies by Suicide After Alleged Blackmail Over Adult Video; Two Booked

A 32-year-old chartered accountant (CA) from Yashwant Nagar in Santacruz (East) died by suicide after allegedly being blackmailed over an adult video. The deceased, Raj Leela More, reportedly consumed poison and left behind a three-page suicide note, in which he held two individuals — Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi — responsible for his death.

According to the Vakola Police, an FIR has been registered against the two accused, including a woman, on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide. Police officials stated that the duo allegedly extorted over ₹3 crore from the victim over the past 18 months by threatening to circulate a private video.

The suicide note, which is now part of the investigation, details how Rahul and Saba systematically blackmailed Raj, siphoning off crores of rupees. Raj, who worked at a reputed firm in Mumbai, became acquainted with Rahul through social media. After several meetings, Rahul is alleged to have secretly recorded a video of Raj, which he later used to extort money, with help from Saba.

As per police sources, the accused were aware of Raj’s significant investments in the stock market and his high-paying job as a CA. Using the threat of leaking the video, they coerced him into transferring large sums of money from his company’s account into their personal accounts. They also allegedly took possession of a luxury Thar vehicle from him.

The harassment reportedly escalated when Saba and Rahul visited Raj’s residence in Vakola and physically assaulted his mother in front of him. They then issued further threats, warning they would release the video on social media. Overwhelmed by fear and distress, Raj consumed poison on Saturday night. He was declared dead at Cooper Hospital, where a postmortem was conducted.

Based on the contents of the suicide note and statements from Raj’s family, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment to suicide. Investigations in the case are currently ongoing.