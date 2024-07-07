Mumbai Car Accident: CM Eknath Shinde Calls BMW Hit-and-Run Incident Unfortunate, Vows To Punish The Guilty (Watch Video)

A speeding BMW car rammed into the bike of a couple in Worli on Sunday, dragging the woman on the bonnet of the car for 100 metres, leading to her death and injuring her husband. The police said that they are on the lookout for the accused. According to police sources, the vehicle is owned by a Palghar-based politician and his son was inside the car along with the driver. The cops further informed that the accident took place at around 5.30 am near Atria Mall. The woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada, who was heading back along with her husband to sell fish after procuring it from Sassoon dock. The car hit the couple’s scooter following which they lost balance and landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. The husband quickly jumped off but Kaveri couldn’t. On panicking, the car continued to drive, dragging Kaveri on the bonnet for around 100 metres before flinging her on the road, the police sources said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal...." https://t.co/8G1VVeL7tSpic.twitter.com/4VTL1WBjo2 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Although the locals rushed her to the Nair Hospital, the doctors pronounced her dead. The husband, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment. Worli Police have registered a case against the two people sitting inside the BMW. The number plate of the car, however, was removed when it was brought back to the police station. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the local community. Worli police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the incident, stating, "The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal." His assurance of strict legal action has brought some solace to the grieving community, emphasizing the government's commitment to justice.The police have reportedly detained one of them and have seized the car. The zonal DCP, however, informed that no arrest has been made yet. The process of filing a case and making an arrest is underway.