Mumbai Car Accident: Woman Killed In Hit-and Run Incident in Worli

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred early in the morning near Atria Mall in Worli, Mumbai, resulting in the death of a woman. Nakwa, a Koli couple from Worli Koliwada, had left home to go to Sassoon Dock for a fish auction. On their way back with their bike laden with fish, they were struck by a four-wheeler.

The impact caused the husband to lose control of the bike, and both fell onto the bonnet of the car. While the husband managed to jump clear, the woman, carrying a heavy load, was unable to avoid being crushed under the car. The driver, startled by the sudden collision, fled the scene, leaving behind the injured woman. She was rushed to Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central but tragically succumbed to her injuries. The police have launched a search for the absconding driver.