Mumbai Car Fire: Traffic Disrupted As BMW Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge (Watch Video)

A car caught fire on Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai on Monday, December 9, leading to significant traffic disruption. The incident, captured in a video shared by news agency ANI, shows the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke pouring from the car, obstructing traffic on the busy bridge.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A car caught fire on Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QS0zUeYI4h — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

While the exact cause of the fire is still unclear, authorities are investigating the incident. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Traffic on the bridge was severely impacted, with commuters facing long delays as emergency teams are working to control the situation.

