Mumbai: Case Filed Against ALT Balaji at Borivali Over Obscene Scenes in Web Series; Allegations of Using Minors

A case has been registered at the MHB Police Station in Borivali against ALT Balaji over explicit scenes in their web series. The complaint alleges that minors were involved in the filming of inappropriate content. According to police officials, the case was filed on Friday following a court order, and further investigation is underway.

This case has been registered against ALT Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor on the basis of complaint by Swapnil Heere. The controversy centers around two web series, Class of 2017 and Class of 2020, where it is alleged that a minor girl was involved in objectionable scenes and made to deliver indecent dialogues. Additionally, actors in school uniforms were shown engaging in inappropriate behavior, raising concerns about the potential negative impact on young audiences.

The complaint highlights that between February 2021 and April 2021, the minor was involved in the filming of these explicit scenes and given objectionable dialogues. Despite legal restrictions, cigarettes were also used during the filming, with no disclaimer or legal warning provided. Furthermore, it is alleged that the videos were shared in a way that insulted respected public figures.

Based on the complaint, the police have charged the accused under various sections of the law, including Sections 13 and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, Sections 292 and 293 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003.

The complainant had earlier lodged a report with the MHB Police and filed a formal complaint in the Borivali Court. Following the court's directive, the police registered the case on Friday, and investigations are ongoing.