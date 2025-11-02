Mumbai: Case Registered Against Organizers of Opposition’s ‘Satyacha Morcha’

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (March for Truth) for allegedly holding an unlawful assembly and defying prohibitory orders. The Azad Maidan Police registered the case under relevant sections pertaining to unlawful gathering and disobedience of government orders. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) confirmed the registration of the FIR.

The protest march was jointly organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

According to police officials, the organisers had not obtained prior permission to hold the march. “They were clearly informed that rallies and processions are not permitted under the prohibitory orders currently in place. Despite this, they went ahead with the march, which constitutes an unlawful assembly and violation of police directives,” a senior officer said.

The ‘Satyacha Morcha’ was organised to protest against alleged irregularities in the voter list, misuse of voter data, and what the opposition described as the Election Commission’s “careless approach.” Opposition leaders claimed that they had repeatedly raised these concerns with authorities but were compelled to take to the streets after receiving no response.

Police stated that the action was taken for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and forming an unlawful assembly.

Despite restrictions on public gatherings, the rally — held in South Mumbai on Saturday — witnessed the participation of around 20,000 to 25,000 supporters. The protest was led by prominent leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leaders.