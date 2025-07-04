Mumbai: Case Registered Against Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Workers for Protest at Azad Maidan

A case has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station against approximately 250 to 300 workers and leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for staging a protest without prior permission and allegedly burning symbolic copies of a government circular regarding the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in primary education.

According to the FIR, the protest took place on 29 June between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm outside the Marathi Patrakar Sangh building on Manpa Road. The complaint was filed by Suraj Dhondiram Khot (32), who is posted in a special position at the Azad Maidan Police Station. As per the report, the protest was organised by Dr. Deepak Pawar, a representative of the School Education Abhiyas va Kruti Samanvay Samiti.

During the agitation, protesters raised slogans such as "Uddhav Thackeray aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" (Uddhav Thackeray, move forward, we are with you) and "Down with the Mahayuti Government." They also burned printed copies of the circular and set ablaze an effigy wrapped with the same document.

Despite police presence—Inspector Padwal, API Shah, and PSI Linge—the protesters reportedly continued with the demonstration in violation of police orders, thereby breaching Section 144 of the CrPC.

According to DCP Dr. Pravin Mundhe, the protest disrupted public order. A case has been filed under Sections 189(2), 190, and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 123 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.