Mumbai: CBI Arrests Junior Engineer for Accepting Rs 4.5 Lakh Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested DC Pandey, a Junior Engineer (B/R) from the Office of GE (NW), Naval Officers Family Residential Area (NOFRA), Mumbai, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint alleging that Pandey had demanded a total bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh from a contractor in exchange for clearing pending bills of the complainant’s firm.

According to CBI officials, a case was registered on June 5 based on a written complaint. After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept an adjustment of Rs 4.5 lakh. Acting swiftly, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended Pandey on June 5 while he was accepting the bribe.

Following his arrest, DC Pandey was produced before the Special Judge in Mumbai on Friday, June 6. The court sent the accused to police remand until June 9 to facilitate further investigation. In connection with the case, CBI teams also conducted searches at the accused's residential and official premises in Mumbai and Roorkee.

The CBI has stated that further investigation is underway to uncover any additional evidence or involvement of other officials in the bribery case.