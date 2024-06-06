Mumbai Celebrates NDA Victory: Big Hoardings of Modi Drape Cityscape

As the nation revels in the aftermath of the recent NDA victory, Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, has adorned its skyline with vibrant hoardings celebrating the triumph.The cityscape has transformed into a canvas of celebration, with big hoardings popping up in various locations, proudly announcing the triumph of the ruling party.

These hoardings, adorned with colorful graphics and bold messages, have become a prominent feature of Mumbai's skyline. From major intersections to busy marketplaces, they catch the attention of passersby and commuters, serving as a visual reminder of the election results.

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) encountered an unexpected turn of events, contrary to their anticipation of a sweeping victory. Despite initial projections of securing over 45 seats in the state, the saffron party only managed to lead in 17 seats, with support from its allies—the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

Mumbai: Hoardings celebrating the NDA's victory have been put up in various places. pic.twitter.com/LE7tjf886y — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2024

The recently concluded elections saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinch a third term, albeit amid fierce competition from the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition. While Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 seats, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, enabling them to surpass the 272-majority mark, the INDIA coalition made a notable debut by bagging 234 seats.

This election marked a significant shift from the BJP's landslide victory in 2019, where they secured a staggering 303 seats independently. However, the BJP-led NDA, despite winning 45 percent of the vote, faced stiff competition from the Congress and its INDIA alliance, which secured 42 percent.

The most striking setback for the BJP occurred in Uttar Pradesh, where the INDIA parties claimed victory in 43 seats, surpassing the BJP's performance. The BJP, previously confident in its prospects, particularly after the completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, suffered a setback when its candidate lost in the constituency associated with the temple.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, led by young leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi respectively, emerged victorious, overshadowing the BJP's previous dominance in the state. This election outcome, with the BJP managing only 33 seats compared to its previous 62-seat victory, is seen as a resounding rejection of authoritarian leadership.