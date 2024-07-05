Mumbai: Charkop Police Constable Dies By Suicide; Body Discovered After Two Days

A constable from Charkop Police Station has been found dead in an apparent suicide. The incident was discovered when neighbors detected a foul smell emanating from his house and alerted his family and the police. Upon breaking the lock in the presence of his daughter, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and the Arnala Police are investigating the matter.

The constable, Kailas Tekwade, was from the 2000 batch and was currently serving as a head constable. He had diligently worked for 25 years. Kailas was residing in Gokul Complex, Virar. When the police arrived at the scene, they found his body hanging from the fan, indicating that the suicide had occurred two days earlier due to the foul smell. The body was subsequently sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Arnala police reported that Kailas was working at Charkop Police Station and was not living with his family at the time. His wife and child resided elsewhere, while Kailas lived in Gokul Complex. An officer mentioned that the suicide likely took place about two days prior. The foul smell prompted neighbors to alert the police and his family. Upon breaking the door, they discovered the suicide. An ADR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.