Mumbai: Check High Tide and Low Tide Timings as IMD issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai will experience partly cloudy sky with possibility thundershowers accompanied with moderate to heavy rain towards evening in city suburbs. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for city.

The city temperature will vary between 31 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. In addition to the weather forecast, here are today's tidal timings for Mumbai:

High Tide

1417 hrs : 4.45 mtr

0155 hrs (dt 10.06.2024) 3.74 mtr

Low Tide

2025 hrs : 1.78mtr

0745 hrs (dt 10.06.2024) 0.91 m

On Saturday 8th June 2024 city recorded 3.92 mm rain.

The rainfall has been consistent overnight, with heavier downpours anticipated, especially in the northern suburbs, Thane, and Kalyan. Senior scientists from IMD indicate that the monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai in the next 48 hours.