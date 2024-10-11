Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal Demands SIT or Crime Branch Probe into NCP Leader Sachin Kurmi’s Murder

Chhagan Bhujbal, minister in Maharashtra government met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday, urging him to hand over the investigation of NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi's murder to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Mumbai Crime Branch. Kurmi was brutally killed with sharp weapons on the night of October 4.

After meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Minister Bhujbal stated that Sachin Kurmi was the head of their party’s Byculla Taluka division. The attackers had inflicted 26 wounds on Kurmi, slitting his throat. The murder is suspected to have been committed due to an unpaid debt of Rs 9 lakh. Byculla police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case, but Bhujbal claimed that the main perpetrators are still at large.

Bhujbal further revealed that Kurmi's wife informed him that the real culprits behind her husband's murder are freely roaming the streets. She has threatened to commit suicide at the Byculla police station with her children if the actual assailants are not arrested soon.

On the night of October 4, three assailants on a bike attacked Sachin Kurmi with sharp weapons, leading to his death. The Byculla police have arrested Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya (39), Vijay Gyaneshwar Kakde alias Papya (34), and Praful Pravin Patkar (26) in connection with the case. Kurmi, a resident of Ghodapdev in Byculla, owned a salon business.