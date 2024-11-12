Mumbai: Citizens Protest BMC's Auction Plan for Green Heritage Site, Call for Tender Withdrawal

Residents have objected to the proposed auction of Municipal Property CS 439 (part) in the Malabar Hill Division (D Ward), which houses a BEST Receiving Station. They have formally submitted their objections to the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding that the tender be canceled.

In October, the BMC announced plans to auction three of its prime plots in the island city, offering a 30-year lease with an option for renewal for another 30 years, in an effort to generate revenue as its liabilities have surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore due to ongoing infrastructure projects.

According to the BMC’s tender document, these three plots would be leased for 30 years with an extension option. One plot, previously home to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market near Crawford Market, had a four-storey building that once housed BMC offices, with the ground floor serving as a wholesale market for the fisher community. The building was demolished in 2015 after being declared dilapidated, yet fish sellers continue to occupy the ground floor daily.

Senior BMC officials clarified that these are vacant plots, presenting an opportunity for revenue generation.

However, Malabar Hill residents strongly opposed the move and submitted their objections. According to citizen groups, the property card indicates that CS 439 belongs to the BMC for use as a Public Garden.

“The plot is part of the Green Hill Slope of Malabar Hill, within the Green Heritage Precinct of Hanging Garden. It also falls under CRZ NDZ regulations and lies within the vision funnel of the Hanging Garden (Phirozshah Mehta Garden), restricting development as per the DCPR (Development Control Rules),” stated the objections.

While a BEST Receiving Station currently occupies part of the plot, this is permissible on Green Garden plots. If the BMC no longer requires the station, it must restore the land as a Public Garden.

“The plot cannot be auctioned for real estate simply because a BEST Receiving Station is there. It remains classified as a Green Plot, prohibiting real-estate development. Moreover, this land is part of the existing Shantivan Garden on CS 439, and if the BEST Station is no longer needed, it should be reintegrated into the garden,” said the citizens group, adding that they strongly oppose the BMC’s plan to auction this public garden plot for commercial purposes and urge the BMC to cancel this tender immediately.