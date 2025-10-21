Mumbai: City Reels Under October Heat Amidst Diwali, AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’

Mumbaikars are experiencing sweltering heat and humidity amidst the Diwali celebrations. According to the official According to the IMD, the monsoon's arrival in Northeast India is generating easterly winds. These winds are causing temperatures to increase in coastal regions, including Mumbai.

Mumbai AQI index

Several areas recording AQI above 250, which falls in 'unhealthy and poor category'. On Monday, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded the worst Air Quality Index (AQI) of 336, categorized as 'Very Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and the onset of the northwest monsoon have caused a rise in temperatures, commonly known as 'October heat' in Mumbai. Relief from the heat is expected by the end of the month. Dry weather and post-monsoon construction have increased dust pollution, worsening Mumbai's air quality. Diwali firecrackers further contributed to the problem. According to CPCB's 'Sameer' App, Mumbai's overall AQI on October 20 was 188 ('Moderate'), a significant increase from 88 on October 17.

Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) as of October 21, 2025

• Current AQI: 999 (Hazardous)

• Primary Pollutant: Not specified

• Category: Hazardous (Avoid all outdoor activities; sensitive groups should stay indoors with air purifiers) — Frank😎 (@Francis86340619) October 20, 2025

Several areas recorded poor AQI, including BKC (336), Navy Nagar, Colaba (279), Deonar (267), Mazgaon (255), Chakala, Andheri East (254), Borivali East (228), Vile Parle West (215), Worli (213), and Bandra East (203).