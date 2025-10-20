Diwali 2025: Shoppers Throng Dadar and Crawford Market for Last-Minute Festive Purchases

Diwali, the festival of lights, joy, and prosperity, brought a wave of excitement across Mumbai as citizens thronged the markets for festive shopping on Sunday, ahead of Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj celebrations. With Lakshmi Puja set to be observed on Tuesday, October 21, women were seen shopping enthusiastically for puja essentials. From Dadar and Lalbaug to Crawford Market and suburban bazaars, markets were packed with shoppers since early morning.

Homemakers could be spotted carrying brooms and idols or photos of Goddess Lakshmi in one hand, and bags of sweets, puffed rice, and sugar candies for prasad in the other. The Dadar flower market was abuzz with buyers picking up vibrant marigolds, chrysanthemums, roses, asters, jasmine, champa, and mogra flowers, along with decorative garlands for worship. Vendors said there was a strong demand for sweets and dry fruits for festive offerings.

Stationery shops too witnessed long queues since morning, as traders purchased new diaries, account books, golden pens, and coins for Chopda Puja (the ritual of worshipping account books). Sellers reported a noticeable surge in sales of sweets and traditional snacks compared to previous years. Many traders noted that customer turnout this year was significantly higher, and overall business remained satisfactory.

As Bhai Dooj approaches, the enthusiasm for shopping continued — sisters were seen buying clothes, decorative plates (thalis), and auspicious gifts for their brothers. Gift hampers and electronic gadgets were also popular choices. Interestingly, many women were equally keen on picking thoughtful return gifts for their brothers, each sister eager to make the occasion extra special with something meaningful.