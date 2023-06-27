Thane: 1 injured after balcony of chawl collapses in Samata Nagar

A 33-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said. The incident took place at a chawl in Samata Nagar area around 3 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of disaster management cell.

The victim was standing in the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one storey structure when it suddenly collapsed, he said. The victim sustained injuries and was administered treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials, he said, adding that local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service.

