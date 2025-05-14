Mumbai: Cloth trader cheated of Rs 27 lakh in Kalbadevi

A cloth trader from Kalbadevi has allegedly been cheated of Rs 27 lakh by a broker who showed fake buyers and took delivery of goods without paying the due amount. Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have registered a case of financial fraud against the accused broker, Prakash Rajpurohit.

The complainant, Sohanlal Jain, a resident of Mazgaon, runs a wholesale shirting fabric business in Vitthalwadi, Kalbadevi. In April 2023, during a religious function, Jain came in contact with Prakash Rajpurohit, a resident of Andheri, who introduced himself as a broker with a garments shop in Malad. Rajpurohit claimed he could sell cloth at market rates on a 2% commission basis.

Initially, for the first three to four months, Rajpurohit made timely payments, gaining Jain's trust. Between 22 August 2023 and 7 March 2024, Rajpurohit purchased fabric worth Rs 39.69 lakh from Jain. Of this amount, he repaid only Rs 12.65 lakh and began delaying the payment of the remaining Rs 27.04 lakh.

When Jain inquired further, he discovered that Rajpurohit had used the names of fake traders to procure the goods, effectively cheating him. Following this revelation, Jain lodged a complaint at Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station, where a case of financial fraud has been registered against Rajpurohit.

Police are investigating the matter further.