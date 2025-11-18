Mumbai CNG Supply Disrupted: Commuters Face Higher Auto–Taxi Fares; Drivers Say They’re Losing Daily Income

Mumbai struggled with severe commuting disruptions after a major MGL gas pipeline was damaged on Monday, triggering a citywide CNG shortage. Long queues formed at petrol pumps as autorickshaws, taxis, and other CNG-powered vehicles waited for hours to refuel. With thousands of autos and cabs off the roads, residents faced difficulty finding transport, forcing many to opt for buses, trains, and the metro, which continued operating normally. The scarcity levels remain the same on Tuesday, PTI reported, with pumps across Mumbai and nearby areas still packed with vehicles. Many commuters said they had to wait unusually long or walk long distances due to the shortage.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Damage to GAIL’s Trombay pipeline disrupted gas supply to MGL’s Wadala City Gate Station, affecting Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai CNG stations. Only 225 of 389 stations operate, causing long queues and inconvenience to auto, taxi, and CNG vehicle users pic.twitter.com/ciLg2QhliK — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2025

Rickshaw unions criticised MGL for not having a backup supply network, suggesting a parallel line from Mahape could have prevented such a major breakdown. Drivers complained of losing between ₹400 and ₹1,500 daily due to the CNG shortage. Outside several pumps—including MGL-run outlets—drivers said refuelling time had jumped from the usual 15–30 minutes to nearly three or four hours. MGL assured that around 60% of CNG pumps were still functional and that full restoration was expected by Tuesday noon. Meanwhile, commuters reported that auto and taxi fares had surged sharply, with drivers citing the CNG shortage to justify the high rates.

Super chaos at #MumbaiAirport due to shortage of #uber#rapido and other cab services due to the #CNG issue. There is always an option of the Metro as the CSMIA T2 metro station is there. @RoadsOfMumbaipic.twitter.com/6QqmZ8UaBG — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) November 17, 2025

Social media users highlighted widespread chaos across Mumbai, especially at the airport, where shortages of Uber, Rapido, and other app-based cabs caused huge inconvenience. Several residents alleged that autorickshaw drivers were charging two to three times the normal fare, sometimes demanding ₹150–₹200 for short routes that normally cost under ₹90. Many urged authorities to intervene as the situation worsened. MGL stated it was prioritising piped gas supply to households and asked industrial and commercial users to temporarily switch to alternative fuels. The shortage stemmed from a gas supply stoppage at CGS Wadala after GAIL’s pipeline inside the RCF compound was damaged by third-party activity.

Also Read: Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: ED Searches Shaheen Bagh Amid Focus on Foreign Funding and Money Laundering

Situation today in Malad East, serpentine line of autos from highway till interior all waiting to fill CNG pic.twitter.com/HdF9prGe8K — Sudhir Kamath (@ispeakulisten) November 18, 2025

MGL said the damaged pipeline disrupted flow to the crucial City Gate Station at Wadala, affecting CNG distribution across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Rectification work was underway, and the company said gas supply would be restored by November 18, 2025, by noon. Mumbai has around 130 to 140 CNG stations, and many were functioning at low capacity or had shut down completely due to inadequate pressure. Petrol Dealers Association president Chetan Modi told PTI that multiple pumps had remained closed since morning. He said he had to shut his own outlet because no usable gas pressure was available throughout the day.