Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: ED Searches Shaheen Bagh Amid Focus on Foreign Funding and Money Laundering

The investigation into the blast near Delhi's Red Fort is ongoing, with multiple agencies involved. As of Tuesday, November 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team is conducting searches at various locations, including Shaheen Bagh as part of a wider probe into a terror module case. Police teams are stationed in the area for security.

The investigation is reportedly focused on potential foreign funding and money laundering aspects related to the incident. The central investigative agency also raided Al Falah University, the residence of its trustees and related persons, days after at least three doctors associated with the institution were found allegedly to be part of a terror module.

Following the ED team's reaching the Shaheen Bagh area as part of ongoing investigations, a security guard said, "An ED team arrived with the Delhi Police at 5 AM and questioning has been ongoing continuously since then."

Multiple teams of ED started conducting searches at 25 locations linked to the Al-Falah group, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Tuesday morning. Last week, ED was asked to review the financial trail of the institution following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which lasted for one and a half hours and reviewed the progress of the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast.