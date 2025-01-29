Mumbai: Coach Attendant Arrested for Molesting Woman Passenger on Kutch Express

A shocking case of molestation has come to light in the Kutch Express, which runs from Mumbai to Gujarat. The accused, identified as Hari Om Vishram Meena (29), is a coach attendant. According to the police, the accused harassed the woman passenger soon after the train departed from Bandra Terminus. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly took action and arrested him.

As per the information received from Bandra Railway Police, the incident took place on January 25. Around 6 PM, the Kutch Express departed from Bandra Terminus, and a woman passenger was standing near the coach gate. At that moment, the accused removed his clothes, leaving the woman shocked. She immediately informed her father about the incident.

Her father rushed to Borivali station to catch the train but missed it. Determined to take action, he hired a car and traveled all the way to Gandhidham, Gujarat, where the train was scheduled to stop. Upon reaching Gandhidham, he lodged a formal complaint with the railway authorities. Since the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Bandra GRP (Government Railway Police), the case was transferred to them. After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the accused.