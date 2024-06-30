Mumbai Coast Road Accident: Speeding BMW Car Hits Tunnel Wall, No Injuries Reported

A high-speed BMW car collided with the wall of the tunnel in the Coastal Road subway in Mumbai. The accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the car.Fortunately, there were no casualties in this accident.

Since it was Sunday morning, there was not much traffic on Coastal Road, allowing the BMW car to speed. The police team present on Coastal Road cleared the road. The incident took place at 11 AM today.

This is the second such incident reported on the Mumbai Coastal Road. In April, a car collided with the tunnel wall near the Marine Drive exit in south Mumbai at 12:37 pm. An official stated that the car struck the wall and subsequently spun around. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the incident disrupted traffic on the Coastal Road for a period.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the car was traveling at 60 kmph. The driver attributed the loss of control to a “loose” steering wheel, as per the BMC statement.Both police and BMC officials swiftly responded to the scene, and the damaged car was towed away.