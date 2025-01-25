Mumbai Coastal Road: Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Northbound Bridge, Route Opens for Public from January 27; Check Timings

The construction of the bridge connecting Marine Drive to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link has been completed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the entire coastal road on January 26 (Sunday), with the route opening for public use from January 27 (Monday). The new stretch will reduce travel time between Marine Drive and Bandra to just nine minutes. For now, the route will be accessible only between 7 am and 12 midnight.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases, extending from Nariman Point at the southern tip of the city to Dahisar in the north. The first phase of the project was inaugurated on March 12 last year, followed by the completion of the stretch up to Bandra. Two new bridges have been constructed to seamlessly connect South Mumbai's traffic to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. Notably, bow arch string girders have been used for the first time in the construction of these bridges, which now directly link the Mumbai coastal road with the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

As part of the final phase of the coastal road project set to be inaugurated on Sunday, three new inter-lane routes will be opened in areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction. These will complement the existing inter-routes at Amarsons, Haji Ali, and Worli, enhancing connectivity across key locations in Mumbai.



