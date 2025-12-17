Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Blaze Erupts at Northbound Entry, Traffic Affected (VIDEO)

Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: A fire broke out at the northbound entry point of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Traffic was temporarily diverted following the incident.

According to reports, the blaze was caused by a short circuit. The entry point was closed as a safety precaution. Motorists heading north were diverted via Babulnath-Pedder Road towards Haji Ali. Traffic police advised commuters to follow the diversion and expect delays.

Firefighters responded quickly and brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported. About an hour later, Mumbai Traffic Police said vehicular movement was restored on the route.