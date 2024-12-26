Mumbai Coastal Road Incident: Fire Breaks Out in Moving Lamborghini (Watch Video)

A fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Wednesday night, officials reported. The incident, which took place around 10:20 pm, prompted the dispatch of a fire engine to the scene. Firefighters managed to control the blaze within 45 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Details about the number of people inside the orange-colored luxury vehicle and the cause of the fire remain unavailable.

A video posted by Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, captured the cabin of the orange-colored Lamborghini engulfed in flames, with a man attempting to put out the fire. Singhania, known for his passion for cars, raised concerns about the safety standards of the vehicle's manufacturer.

Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Gautam Singhania shares a video, questioning the brand's safety standards. 'For the price, one expects reliability—not hazards.' 🚗🔥#Lamborghini#Mumbai#Safety#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/cOfaTg4p8J — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 26, 2024

Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards, said Gautam Singhania in a post X.

A fire brigade official confirmed that a fire engine was swiftly dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The exact number of occupants in the vehicle and the cause of the fire remain unavailable at this time.

