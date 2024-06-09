Mumbai Coastal Road: Phase 2 To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow; Check Details

The second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road is set to be inaugurated on Monday, with the north-bound carriageway from Marine Drive up to Haji Ali opening to traffic starting June 11. The connection work between the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The south-bound carriageway of the ambitious coastal road project, stretching from Worli to Marine Drive, was opened for traffic on March 12. However, the delay in opening the second phase, initially slated for May 31, faced criticism from opposition parties. Following criticism from Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray on social media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the opening of the northbound carriageway on June 10.

Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner, stated, "The second phase opening will be announced on Monday, with traffic allowed from Tuesday between 7 am to 11 pm." Sources mention that the road will initially operate for 16 hours due to ongoing work connecting it with BWSL. The newly-constructed road faced controversy after reports of leakage in the south-bound tunnel surfaced in late May. Shinde personally inspected the site on May 28, and after injection grouting and joint expansion, the seepage has been sealed.

A senior civic official reassured, "The main structure is safe, and upcoming rains should not pose a concern for continued leakage." The 10.58 km coastal road project, managed by BMC, spans from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It has significantly reduced travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%, easing traffic between south Mumbai and the western suburbs.