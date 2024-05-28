Mumbai Coastal Road Project Faces Criticism After Tunnel Leak

Mumbai: Water was seen seeping into the extension joint along the walls of the coastal road tunnel on Monday. A senior official of the Coastal Road project said the leak occurred in one of the four joints in the tunnel, adding that there was no safety hazard to traffic during the day or beyond.

On March 11, one side of the coastal road was opened to traffic and more than 7 lakh vehicles have travelled through the route so far. Project officials plan to open the southern line soon. However, since the coastal road has already been flooded with complaints, Mumbaikars are raising questions about whether the road is safe for traffic.

Use of epoxy grounding injection

The walls of the tunnel will be repaired in the next 2-3 days. The water that leaks along the walls in the tunnel is not coming from the cracks in the wall. It will be monitored in the next 2-3 days and epoxy grounding injections will be used on it, officials said.

'The result of taking credit'

"The Coastal Road project was inaugurated by the Shinde government in a hurry and now Mumbaikars will have to bear the consequences," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Sachin Ahir said. The coastal road was tested to determine how much weight it would carry. However, no pre-monsoon testing has been done or any compliance certificate has been obtained. He also questioned how safe the project, which was inaugurated only with elections in mind, would be now.