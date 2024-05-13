Mumbai Coastal Road: Second Girder to Connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link to be Installed on May 14th

Mumbai: The second girder of the Bandra-Worli sea link from the Mumbai coastal route has arrived in Mumbai from Ambala. An attempt will be made to predict sea waves in the early hours of Tuesday. The challenging operation is expected to take around three to four hours and the civic administration and technical team are on standby. The installation will help faster access from the southern tip of Mumbai i.e. Nariman Point to the Worli-Bandra sea link.

The Mumbai coastal road project has a total length of 10.58 km. The construction of the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea link route is one of the most challenging phases.

The civic body has already completed installing the first 2,000 metric tonnes of giant girder on the route. Now the work of installing the second girder will be completed and the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli sea link will be fully connected.



Anti-corrosion paint on girders

1) Precautions have been taken to ensure that the fishing route from Cleveland Jetty at Worli is not disrupted.

2) For this, only a few spare parts (pre-fabricated) bridges have been planned and constructed.

3) By adopting this construction system, care has been taken to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the ocean and environmental elements.

4) The bridge has been painted with C-5 quality anti-corrosion paint to keep it safe from sea saltwater and humid environments.

Ambala-Nhava-Worli journey

Like the first girder, small spare parts of the second girder have been made in Ambala (Haryana). From there, the parts arrived from the trailer. They have been brought to Worli from Nhava port in Navi Mumbai with the help of a raft. It weighs 2,400 metric tons. It is also 143 meters long and 26 to 29 meters wide.



The first girder has been installed on the road leading from Worli towards Nariman Point and weighs 2,000 metric tonnes. It is also 136 meters long and 18 to 21 meters wide and was installed using a jack.