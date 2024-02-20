Mumbai Coastal Road: Testing of Heavy Vehicles Completed, One Route to Open Soon

Mumbai: The coastal road project, which will be crucial in breaking Mumbai's traffic congestion, will be in full service in May. However, a four-lane lane lane between Worli and Marine Lines will be opened soon.

As of Monday night, testing of heavy vehicles had been completed on the coastal flyover. The line is expected to be opened in the last week of February. The line was scheduled to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19.

However, the inauguration ceremony was postponed as Modi's visit this week was canceled. Now, Mumbaikars will have to wait a little longer to travel between Thadani Junction Worli and Marine Drive in the first phase. The coastal road project was launched in October 2018 to ease Mumbai's traffic congestion. Work on the coastal road project has picked up pace since 2022, with 86 percent of the work currently completed.

1) Underground parking has a capacity of 256 at Amar Sons, 1,200 at Mahalaxmi Temple and Hajiali, and 400 at Worli Sea Face.

2) The speed limit on the route is 80 to 100 km per hour.

3) The coastal road project will save 34 percent of fuel and 70 percent of time.

4) The 45-minute long journey to South Mumbai will be in ten minutes.

5) Parks and grounds will be developed here, including a butterfly park.

6) The tunnels are built with 'New Austrian tunneling' technology.

7) Passengers and vehicles can be safely evacuated in case of an emergency.

In the inauguration of the first phase of the coastal road, a single side of three lanes will be opened. This will enable one to go to Marine Drive from Worli. The route will continue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One line completed:

Work on a four-lane corridor has been completed. The test was conducted with a weight of 25 tonnes on the flyover near Haji Ali Junction on the coast and the coastal road and lasted for 72 hours.

It was inspected by the police and traffic police under the coastal road. Once the route is inaugurated, Mumbaikars will be able to travel on this coastal route.