Mumbai: Colaba Contractor Defrauded of ₹1.3 Crore in GST Scam, Case Registered

A 35-year-old contractor from Colaba, Jaykumar Dhani, has been defrauded of Rs 1.3 crore by Aftab Memon, who promised to arrange GST registration from the Maharashtra government. Dhani has filed a case with the Colaba police against Memon under sections 420, 409, 406, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 74 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act.

According to Dhani's statement, he and his elder brother, Deepak Dhani, have been securing small and large contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since 2018. To continue getting these contracts, Jaykumar needed to establish a company with a GST number. Seeking advice on obtaining the GST number, he contacted Ayub Memon, who introduced him to Aftab Memon, a supposed CA.

After reaching out to Aftab Memon, Jaykumar sent his PAN card and electricity bill via WhatsApp as requested. On July 10, 2020, Jaykumar handed over all necessary documents to Aftab. Aftab initially charged Rs 1500 for his services and later sent the GST registration certificate via WhatsApp on August 29, 2020, asking for an additional Rs 3000.

On November 21, 2020, Aftab asked Jaykumar via WhatsApp if he had conducted any business using the company. Jaykumar responded that he had not, as he hadn't secured any work yet.

While Jaykumar was in his ancestral village in Karnataka, GST officials visited his Colaba home on April 19, 2023, leaving a notice. Upon his return to Mumbai, Jaykumar learned from the GST office in the Air India building that he owed Rs 1.3 crore in taxes, prompting the notice.

Jaykumar informed GST officials that his company's GST number had been misused. Upon investigation, officials discovered another mobile number and email ID linked to the GST account, both associated with Aftab Memon.

During this period, Jaykumar contacted Aftab’s father, Fatte Mohammed, who revealed that Aftab was not a CA but a fraudulent broker who had deceived many people. Aftab then threatened Jaykumar for contacting his father, stating he was in Dubai and would meet him in Mumbai in two weeks.

A few days later, Aftab met Jaykumar near Regal Cinema, denying any knowledge about the GST issues. When transactions linked to Jaykumar's GST number were traced to Dhruvika Enterprises, Jaykumar filed a complaint against Aftab Memon at the Colaba police station.