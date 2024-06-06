Mumbai: Complete Road Projects by June 7 or Face Action, BMC Warns Contractors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take strict action against incomplete road construction projects. Contractors who fail to complete their road work by June 7 and ensure trafficable conditions will risk having their contracts withdrawn. Additionally, the BMC will hold these contractors accountable for the expenses incurred by assigning the task to new contractors.

Road construction and repair initiatives are currently underway across various locations in Mumbai, aiming for completion before the imminent monsoon season. With the monsoon expected to arrive by the second week, the BMC has issued a stern warning to all contractors, urging them to expedite their projects or ensure traffic flow on the completed sections.

In late May, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani personally inspected the progress of road works and instructed officials to prioritize their completion before the onset of monsoon. He emphasized that no road work should continue during the monsoon to prevent inconvenience to citizens.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner (Projects), confirmed that all contractors have been notified of the impending deadline. Contractors who fail to meet the stipulated requirements are required to make the road usable for traffic, even if the project remains unfinished. Bangar asserted that non-compliance would result in punitive actions, including the withdrawal of contracts and the appointment of new contractors. He added, however, that the number of such roads is minimal, and they expect all roads to be trafficable on time.

"The entire cost incurred due to such delays will be reclaimed from the original contractor," Bangar reiterated. He emphasized the immediate imposition of fines and the recovery of costs, underscoring that this approach would be uniformly applicable to all ongoing road projects in Mumbai.