Mumbai: Congress MP Chandrakant Handore's Son Arrested in Hit-and-Run Case in Chembur

In yet another hit-and-run case, a car driven by Ganesh Handore, son of Congress MP Chandrakant Handore, allegedly hit a biker in Chembur. The accident occurred near Acharya College, where Ganesh Handore's vehicle collided with Gopal Arote, who was riding a scooter. Following the incident, Handore fled the scene but was later arrested by the Govandi Police. However, due to health issues, Ganesh Handore has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 12:00 AM on Saturday. Ganesh Handore, along with his son, was driving to get some juice when the scooter, ridden by 30-year-old Gopal Arote, was traveling ahead of their car. A police official revealed that Arote suddenly applied brakes, which led to Handore’s car crashing into the scooter from behind.

After the collision, Handore allegedly fled the scene, but was apprehended by the police later. He was taken to the hospital as his health deteriorated. Officials stated that his blood pressure spiked, leading to his hospital admission.

Gopal Arote, who was injured in the crash, has also been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. His sister has filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

The police confirmed that after Ganesh Handore's arrest, his health worsened, and they have informed the court about his condition. Police have registered a case against Ganesh Handore under BNS sections 110, 125(A), (B), 281 and Motor Vehicles Act sections 134(A), (B), 184.The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

